‘Blessings in a Bookbag’ wraps up summer program

Savannah non-profit “Blessings in a Bookbag” wrapped up its summer breakfast program on Tuesday.

The program provides easy to prepare foods to kids living in West Savannah who may not have easy access to meals when they are out of school.

Volunteers with the organization also sent them home with books and things to get them ready to head back to the classroom.

Coordinators of the non-profit say the program is a great way to identify members of the community who are in need and help them out.

"It's just representation of the community coming together, so since I'm someone from this community and I know that there is a need, it's only right that I come back and do my part. So once a week is what we can do and that's what we've been doing for the entire summer,” said Blessings in a Bookbag founder Weslyn Bowers.

Bowers and the rest of the Blessings in a Bookbag members tell us they will continue their community work again when school starts tomorrow.

