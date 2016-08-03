Rotary Club of Beaufort, president of South Carolina aquarium meet to discuss global warming

The topic of global warming has been an issue for years. Most recently, we’ve seen how the concept plays a role in the weather, especially with heat indexes.

On Wednesday, the president of the South Carolina Aquarium met with members of the Beaufort Rotary Club to open up the dialogue on global warming and how it will affect our coasts.

The meeting was a way for the community to look at options to mitigate risk and become more resilient in the future.

The president of the aquarium explained what’s at stake if we do not reduce our carbon footprint.

“What we know is that sea levels are rising. We’ve already experienced about a foot of growth over the last 100 years. But if you fast-forward 100 years, some estimates show as much as a six-feet of new water in our harbors. That’s going to change dramatically our landscapes. It is going to change where sea turtles live, where people live and work and is going to increase the risk during catastrophic like events,” said Kevin Mills, President and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium.

One way he says we can reduce our carbon footprint is by monitoring our water usage. Another community forum like this will take place in Savannah on October 15th. WTOC will keep you updated as the date gets closer.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.