Savannah finally lands first TV series; announcement coming soon

Savannah's hunt for a TV series is now bearing fruit.

Savannah Economic Development Executive Director Trip Tollison broke the news to WTOC exclusively.

"We are hoping to announce the series in about two to three weeks. There is a lot of work on the ground right now. The production company is not ready to announce right now, but we have an exciting television series, and at some point, we'll be able to dive into that and share it with the world. It will be our first one, so we are all excited," said Tollison.

Tollison wouldn't name the TV show, or network, but this will mean long-term jobs for many in the film industry in Savannah. He spoke to filmmakers, casting directors and others on Thursday about the state of the film office at the Savannah Film Alliance meeting. A TV series will also mean people coming to Savannah can take advantage of the new moving expense reimbursement, announced a few weeks ago.

Tollison also mentioned a couple of reality shows are being discussed for Savannah at the moment, but nothing concrete.

We'll keep you posted as details are announced.