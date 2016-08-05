Georgia Film Academy sees growing interest in fall semester at Savannah Tech

We took you inside the Georgia Film Academy last month, and as the fall semester approaches and a new TV series coming to Savannah, the course is growing in popularity quickly.

Classes start August 22, so Savannah Tech urges interested students to apply now. They also have a class starting in October for new students, to accommodate as many as possible, with 30 students already returning.

The course certifies those who want to work in TV and movies and provides on-set experience. The dean of the school's industrial technologies department tells us the response to the film academy has been overwhelming.

“Fall is really good. I want to say we have them lined up at the door. We are taking applications making sure everything they need is there. We are wishing for another 30 and a lot of questions are coming in and we want to make it successful for them," said Joseph Powell, dean of Industrial Technologies at Savannah Technical College.

Dean Powell says they hope to have an information session the week of August 15 at Savannah Tech. Again, you can start the Film Academy's first semester in August or October but they encourage first-time students to apply as soon as possible so they can be working on set by spring semester.

