New West Elm furniture store hits small delay in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A new business boom in downtown Savannah is hitting a little bit of a speed bump.

The New West Elm Furniture Store on Drayton Street hoped to open this month, but the company tells WTOC they experienced some construction delays.

The modern furniture and home decor shop is now hoping to officially open their doors September 15. 

