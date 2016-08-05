New bar on Bull Street in Savannah granted alcohol license

One of the city's newest bar and lounge establishments is getting the green light from Savannah City Council.

Thursday night, Savannah City Council members approved the liquor, beer and wine license for the 'Artillery'. A soon-to-open bar located at Bull and Liberty Streets, next to the Public House Restaurant.

Aldermen Van Johnson and Carol Bell confirmed the approval following confusion over whether the owners needed to meet with members of the surrounding neighborhood.

The bar is still under construction and renovation with a planned opening later this fall.

