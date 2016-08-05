Lowcountry shoppers hit the stores for Tax Free Weekend

Some schools in Georgia are already in full swing as the first week of classes comes to an end.

But in South Carolina, students still have about a week and a half to relax and get ready for school, which includes new school supplies and gear that parents can get a little cheaper this weekend.

The first day of school in the Lowcountry for most of our students is August 15.

At the Tanger Outlets, you can see the steady flow of customers going in and out of the stores. Friday is the first day of the tax-free weekend, which lifts the state's 6 percent sales tax on items like clothing, electronics and school supplies When we think about big shopping days, most of us think about Black Friday, but for South Carolina, this tax-free weekend is a big money booster as well.

The department of revenue expects shoppers to save close to $3 million this weekend. In fact, the general manager of Tanger said this is their second biggest shopping weekend.

“We're also offering a free courtesy shuttle so customers can park their car and enjoy shuttle service back and forth between our two shopping centers,” said Hilton Head Tanger Outlets General Manager Ashley Doepp.

The shuttle will run every 15 minutes from noon to 4 p.m. until the end of the month.

There's a nice mixture of residents and visitors who are trying to take advantage of the sales because they don't have something like this at home. Tanger will be open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

So you get about an extra hour or so to try and save some money. Please keep in mind things like jewelry, eyewear and furniture are not included in the exemption.

For a list of all eligible items, please click here.

Chica's Bridal and Formal Wear in Bluffton usually sees their biggest crowds during the summer, which is wedding season, and the spring which is prom season.

Most of their sales are based on appointment but a stylist there says they do get their fair share of walk-ins looking to snag that perfect dress.

For the first time bridal gowns, formal wear and tuxedos are included in the Tax Free Weekend. Chica's explained why this inclusion may be good for business.

"We like to cater to every type of bridge with every budget but it's great for the budget conscious ones to really get that perfect deal and they can save on Tax Free Weekend. Especially on something, that's such a big purchase. A lot of people want the experience of buying their dress while out of state on vacation and they want to be with family so we do get a lot of that traffic as well,” said Brittney Harrold, a stylist at Chica’s Bridal.

The store says the median price for a dress is about $1,500, but when you factor in the 6 percent sales tax, brides to be can save around $100 on that special purchase.

