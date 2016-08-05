Wright Gazaway- Reporter/Anchor

Wright is an Anchor and Multimedia Journalist joining the news team in August of 2016.

He comes to WTOC from WALB in Albany, GA as a May 2014 graduate from the University of Georgia. He graduated from the Grady College with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital and Broadcast Journalism. In two years at WALB, he was nominated for an AP award as the best reporter or anchor in the state.

While at the University of Georgia, he was a reporter and anchor for Grady's Newsource 15 which aired Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. to an audience in north Georgia.

In addition, he was a two-year letterman for the Georgia Bulldogs football team as a longsnapper. He was named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll three times and was an SEC Academic Honor Roll member in 2013.

Wright was born in Birmingham, AL but moved to Gwinnett, GA at age 1

In his free-time he loves to play golf, run, spend time outside, and get to know new people. He comes from a big family with three sisters, two brothers, a brother-in-law, and two nieces.

Shoot him a story idea if you have one!