Marines training at Fort Stewart to bring loud explosions across Southeast Ga

Southeast Georgia will likely hear some loud explosions Sunday morning, but the noise won't be coming from their neighbors at the Army.

The Marines will be training at Fort Stewart on Sunday with the Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV), which fires a long rope of high-explosives called a mine-clearing line charge (MICLIC). It's used to clear obstacles and create a path for vehicles to pass safely.

Sunday's training marks an important step for the Army post, as it is the first type of ABV training to be held at Fort Stewart.

This training is proof Fort Stewart is not only a location prepared for joint Army training - but can offer a wide variety of training across the board.

The four big training explosions are expected to be fired at 10 a.m. Officials say it will be very loud.

