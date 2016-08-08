Encourage Health Series lecture to discuss the effects of buildings on your health

On average, 90 percent of our time is spent indoors. You can learn about how the buildings we occupy affect our physical, mental and social well-being.

At the third of four lectures in the 2016 Encourage Health Education Series, Denise Grabowski will present “10 Ways Buildings Affect Your Mission to Healthy Life” on Tuesday, August 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lecture will be hosted at the Auditorium of the Savannah Morning News, located at 1375 Chatham Pkwy in Savannah.

Grabowski started Symbioscity,a planning firm dedicated to maximizing mutually beneficial relationships between the built and natural environments. She is also a co-founder of Designing4Health, a collaboration of diverse professionals working to increase the understanding of public health and community design. Grabowski has a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Furman University and a Master of City Planning from Georgia Tech. She is a graduate of the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL) and Leadership Savannah. In 2009, she was named to Georgia Trend’s “Top 40 Under 40: Georgia’s Best and Brightest" list.

A healthy lunch will be provided. Attendance is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required.

Register at Healthy Savannah’s website.

For more information on the Enmarket Encourage Health Series, please click here.

