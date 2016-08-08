Finance committee meeting held in Beaufort County

The Beaufort County Finance Committee talked money Monday, and for the most part, it was good news.

There were several items of interest on the agenda, including where the county is in funding a ferry service for Daufuskie Island and how to pay for a traffic study on one of the county's busy parkways.

When it comes to Daufuskie Island, the finance committee announced a state grant of $80,000 towards the service was approved. However, a spokesperson for the project suggested the county find other ways to fund the project just in case the state backs out.

But there was another good news in Monday’s meeting, the committee unanimously approved $100,000 for the Bluffton Fire Department to pave access roads between Hampton Parkway and a near fire station.

Members also said yes to a tree removal project at Lady's Island Airport. There were three bids in for the contract, with a company out of Summerton South Carolina offering the lowest price at a little less than $200,000.

For most of the meeting, there was good news until the committee split its approval over a traffic study the City of Beaufort wants to be funded by impact fees from a new retail development in the county. The city says with new businesses coming the capacity of the road may not be able to handle all the cars especially during times of evacuations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation was also present and stressed the importance of the study, but the committee voted to postpone the decision until the next finance meeting.

