Boundary Street, Robert Smalls Pkwy intersection open after construction

The intersection at Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway is open for travel after a few lane closures and detours so crews can finish work on the underground storm water management system.

Tuesday, they were installing curbs and sidewalks. A lot of drivers and businesses are hoping the new intersection will help ease their commute and boost their sales.

Farmer's Home Furnishings, one of the businesses in the construction zone, tell us it has been quite a rollercoaster ride since construction began.

"some days it can be very hectic because we have a lot of traffic but depends on the times of day. In the afternoon especially and it's hard for customers to really get in and get out that's one of the most problems that we have it's all about the traffic. We have a lot of cutbacks on sales when we do get it we have to hit hard because we have customers saying because of the traffic we can't get in and lots of phone calls to pay their bills because of all the traffic going on,” said Lorna Wilson-Delva, sales representative at Farmers Home Furnishings.

The City of Beaufort is encouraging drivers to be cautious when approaching that intersection and to pay attention to the new signals.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.