United Way of the Lowcountry shipping supplies to needy students

About a dozen volunteers at the United Way office in Beaufort making sure our kids are prepared to return to school.

The United Way has been sponsoring "Operation Backpack" for the past month, collecting various school supplies, like folders, crayons, pencils and even hand sanitizer.

Tuesday those supplies and backpacks collected were filled and shipped off to six schools between Jasper and Beaufort counties for 450 students.

The organization works closely with the schools to identify those students in need.

"Education is one of the pillars of what the United Way wants to do here for Beaufort and Jasper counties, so we thought it was a great way to fulfill that mission and to get the students prepared for school,” said United Way of the Lowcountry Board Chairman Jon Rembold.

"And we are filling a need that's not being met by other agencies so we're working specifically with schools and students that aren't able to be helped by other agencies. So it's filling a really important community need,” said Women’s Leadership Council Chair Katie Phifer.

Several businesses like Publix and Merrill Lynch also participated in the program

The first day of school for Beaufort and Jasper counties is August 15.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.