Dad of girl killed by amoeba prepares to say goodbye after being released from jail

It's been one day since the father of 11-year-old Hannah Collins, the Beaufort girl who died after contracting a deadly amoeba, was released from jail after spending time behind bars for back child support.

Tuesday, he's hoping to play his part in preparing Hannah’s homegoing service

It's not an organism DHEC tests for because it's expected to be in the water. But what makes Hannah Collins' case so interesting is that the chances of the amoeba traveling up the nasal passage are extremely slim.

So slim that only 44 people have contracted the deadly infection in the last 10 years.

Collins was exposed to the amoeba after swimming in the Edisto River near Charleston.

The Department of Health and Control says divers and water skiers should be cautious when in the water because with those types of activities water can rush up the nose.

So the agency suggests wearing nose plugs.

Hannah’s father spent the weekend behind bars, but after appearing in federal court, he can now help plan Hannah’s funeral.

“How everybody adapts to having something taken from you. I feel as if my heart has been ripped from my soul right now. I’ve never been in as much pain as I am. I’ve lost a sister, a father and plenty of close friends but a child is something no parent ever wishes, they always wish to be buried first,” said Jeffrey Collins.

The Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort will handle Hannah’s services. The family will receive friends Thursday night.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. on Lady's Island.

