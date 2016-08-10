Hometown Hero: Mary Boland

School will be better than they remembered for the students returning to Washington Carver Elementary School in Richmond Hill.

Fourth-grade teacher Mary Boland applied for and received a grant from Farmer’s Insurance, $2,500 that will be used to buy Chromebook laptop computers for her classroom. And those computers can change the way Boland teaches and her students learn.

"I might have a group of students working on a Chromebook rather than every single computer being utilized in the computer lab,” said Boland. “I'm able to walk around and effectively help one group at a time. Or I can have several students working on the Chromebook and walk around and monitor what project or activity they're working on. So, it's a little different.”

And so is this Hometown Hero's willingness to do more for her students by securing a grant she found on Facebook.

"I’m extremely proud of Ms. Boland. She just doesn't stop writing grants,” said Carver principal Karen Smith. “Every time something is posted on posted on Facebook or the internet, she's on top of it and I think it's great that she inspires others to do the same thing.”

But the same way she'll be sharing the rewards of her extra work with students, Boland shares credit with her co-workers.

"Part of the grant was for votes and the staff was just amazing getting on every day and voting,” she said. “And they dealt with me and my many emails. It's an amazing tool to use in the classroom every day.”

