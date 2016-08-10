Good News: Preventing teen driving injuries

Amanda Ramirez, Memorial University Medical Center's manager of Outreach and Trauma Services, is trying to make the area’s only trauma center less busy by developing a class to help reduce car accidents involving teenagers.

PRIDE, Parents Reducing Injury in Driver Error, has been around since last March and recently was honored by the Georgia Traffic Injury Prevention Institute.

“I think everyone’s goal is to keep our kids safe and our parents safe,” said Ramirez. “I think parents learn as much as the teens do in our class. There is a great deal of distracted driving. You couple that with inexperience in the teen population and we see a great influx of car crashes with teens.”

Memorial partners with the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department and the Coastal Health District on the class.

Although statistics are not yet available, confidence is high that it has helped reduce teen injuries.

“We know we’re doing a wonderful service for our community and hopefully we’re making a difference,” said Rochelle Armola, director of Trauma Services at Memorial. “If you can even reduce a handful of injuries, that is always going to be a win-win for us.”

“Memorial is the level one trauma center here, and people want to see us out in the community and doing injury prevention efforts,” added Ramirez. “So, certainly for the community to get behind us, support our facility and get word out about injury prevention, I think that’s great.”

