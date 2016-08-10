May River High School holds first open house

Hundreds of parents, teachers and students were at May River High School Wednesday for its first official open house.

Construction began two years ago with a $68 million budget and finished just in time for kids to start fresh next week.

Parents and students were anxious to see all that the school has to offer.

Named after one of the iconic waterways in Bluffton, May River High School has a variety of special features.

From its technical education classes, to its state of the art athletic facilities and high energy saving features, the school can handle up to 1,400 students with room to expand for 1,800 students. As of right now, they have about 1,000 enrolled.

“We set ourselves on being responsible, being present and being supportive, and that’s what we want our kids to take away from it. I think that’s what Mr. B wants our staff to take away from it. So it’s really exciting to have that kind of be our staple of things that we do here and represent at May River,” said Social Studies teacher and football coach, Richard Bonneville.

Those technical education classes will actually be offered in their own building, holding classes from cybersecurity to health science.

The first day of school is August 15.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.