Family speaks about woman murdered by boyfriend in Hardeeville

Samuel Gonzales is behind bars Thursday night and has been charged with the death of Marycruz Sotela Casillas, his girlfriend.

Guadalupe Casillas says she wanted to die after she learned her 25-year-old daughter was killed. News that shook the whole family.

“I was in shock, I just broke down crying. I just knew it wouldn't be true. I was just hoping she would come through the door and just hug me,” said Adriana Sotelo Casillas, victim’s sister.

Marycruz Casillas was found dead inside her home Monday morning after an associate contacted police for a welfare check. The suspect: Marycruz’s boyfriend.

"I just wanted to see him and pretty much kill him too,” said Adriana Casillas.

The couple just moved into this house about two weeks ago. A move the Casillas family didn't support from the beginning.

"She said mother's instinct we pretty much didn't know anything about him, where he came from. It’s just one she told she was dating him and stuff and we didn't know anything about him,” Adriana Casillas said, translating for the victim’s mother, Guadalupe Casillas.

Marycruz had three children. Two sons, ages three and four, and a 3-month-old daughter she shared with Gonzales.

"Well, that's the only thing that's holding us pretty much to get through each day, seeing those kids... seeing her kids,” said Adriana.

The family is currently preparing for her funeral.

Gonzales is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.