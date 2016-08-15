Free empowerment workshop for males 10 and older

The City of Hinesville is hosting it's annual free empowerment workshop for males ages 10 and older.

"Tied to Success" will include breakout sessions, inspirational speakers, lunch and keynote speaker, Coach Julian Stokes. Stokes, the men’s basketball coach for Liberty County High School, led the Panther’s to their first state championship in March.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 17. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Liberty County Performing Arts Center, 2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. in

Hinesville.

To register for the event, call 912.876.6573.

