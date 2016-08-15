Crossing guards helping children in the Lowcountry

Now that school is back in session that means more big yellow buses and more little ones on the streets. It’s up to a crossing guards to help keep them safe.

In Bluffton, there will be five crossing guards this school year. They’re hired and trained by the Bluffton Police Department to make sure our kids are getting to and from school safely.

All schools have zones around them where the speed limit drops to 25 or 35 miles per hour depending on where the school is located. And as a driver, you're expected to pay attention to those warnings and slow down.

A crossing guard told WTOC what problems they encounter while on the job.

"Number one, they are drivers on phones, drivers texting and drivers speeding. The Bluffton Police Department will be out in force usually as they are generally but definitely during the first couple of days school because people are used to those 35 or 45 mph speeds,” said Tom Krasne, Bluffton crossing guard.

Bluffton PD’s traffic team will also be working during the day specifically looking for those drivers speeding in school zones. Fines for those tickets are based on speed but start at $84 and can go up to the hundreds.

Also, remember not to pass school buses as they are loading and unloading that can cost you six points on your license.

