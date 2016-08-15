Good News: Ace renovations at Bacon Park Golf Club

Golf Inc. Magazine recently echoed what local golfers have been saying for months, O.C. Welch Golf Properties hit a hole-in-one with the restoration of Bacon Park's original Donald Ross course.

The group recently shared the Renovation of the Year for public courses and they are moving forward with another project that will bring more playback to the city-owned facility.

More equipment moving in. More dirt moving around. More golf moving forward at Bacon Park.

"We’ve got nine good holes here that we need to couple together and we've done that in a new rotation of holes,” said Fred Elmgren, head professional at Bacon Park Golf Course.

On the heels of its award-winning and wildly popular restoration of the original 18-hole layout at Bacon Park, O.C. Welch Golf is looking inward by beginning work on the remaining nine holes on the interior of the property.

With no bunkers on the layout, the middle nine will be a place for beginners to learn - but also a new option for golfers who don't have time for a full 18.

"You would be amazed at the amount of people who come out here to play nine holes. There's a lot of nine-hole players in this town. At the end of the day, you want to get in nine holes, there are a lot of good reasons to have a good nine-hole course at Bacon Park,” said Elmgren.

Golfers familiar with Bacon Park will recognize the holes because they are not being changed much from how they were in the former 27-hole design. But in addition to being rebuilt, they're being renamed.

The Legends Nine at Bacon Park will open by the end of October with each hole named by O.C. Welch for a former player, pro or superintendent who contributed to the history of the municipal course.

"People who were around here, the characters. People who may have gone on to play the tour,” he said.

The same architect who restored the Ross 18 is also handling this project, with the same attention to detail and quality.

It's probably going to be the best nine-hole course in town. Mr. Welch is not sparing anything in trying to get it done right and I think that'll be key. We saw how he got behind the Donald Ross Course and this is just as important to him as the Donald Ross now,” Elmgren said.

At the same time, they are doing the Legends 9 at Bacon Park, O.C. Welch Golf is also renovating the practice putting green and the chipping area and will have a completely rebuilt short-game area at the course.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.