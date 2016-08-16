Phase 1 completed of Graves House preservation project

Contractors in the Lowcountry moving right along with a few historic preservation projects in the town of Bluffton.

One project, in particular, has already completed phase 1.

The Graves House located on Calhoun Street was built by a union more solid after the civil war and features several characteristics of that northeastern architecture mixed with the Lowcountry barn-style homes that were popular during that time.

The Bluffton United Methodist Church bought the property after it was written off as uninhabitable a few years ago. The project's general contractor explained where they're at with the restoration.

“So what ended happening, we demolished that got all the bad timber out of it that was termite-ridden. We got a termite bond for it secured, it moved 16 feet forward, put a brand new foundation under it. Put the porch around it and got it back to the exterior of what the historic commission had asked us to do,” said Thomas Viljac, South Carolina Land Commercial Development.

The next phase will include design and construction of the graves house and its interior. There are also talks that the house will be expanded and repurposed as housing for the church's pastor.

