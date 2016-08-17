Retired officer raising money for police in Jasper Co.

A retired Lowcountry officer is looking to honor the men in blue who now serve his community.

Jasper County resident Richard Keefner organized a GoFundMe fundraiser Wednesday morning with his online group called “Jasper County South Carolina Supports Law Enforcement.”

They’re looking to raise about $5,000 to buy Enforcement Valor Awards to give to their local law enforcement officers. Keefner says he’s seen many of his fellow officers earn these recognitions at larger cities. And now he’s hoping to bring those honors closer to home.

“I just don’t see it here in Jasper County. And it means a lot. And I just want every officer in the county to know that we do value them. We got to take care of these guys. Let’s, let’s get them some notoriety for their above and beyond duty call,” said Keefner.

