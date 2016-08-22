Beaufort County holding public meeting to discuss future of libraries

Beaufort County libraries are looking to implement a few changes in the future, but they want your input first.

The county is meeting Monday to start working on a plan for changes and improvements.

The Beaufort County Library Strategic Planning Process will focus on two major goals: expansion and improvement.

It all comes from a study the county will present at the meeting Monday. Bluffton is growing fast, so they are looking at ways to make sure the library can grow along with it.

When it comes to libraries like the Bluffton Branch, the county is looking for ideas and feedback on how they can better serve the community.

First on their to-do list is to repair and renovate existing facilities, as the buildings are aging. They also want to remodel parts of the Beaufort Branch, which is now over 20 years old.

The WiFi was already upgraded at all branches this year, so now the next step is to refresh the network infrastructure to keep the whole library system updated. Finally, they want to introduce new services to the library. Some of the ideas they're looking at are new children's programs, extended hours, and even a Bookmobile .

The Public Facilities committee meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Hilton Head Island Government Building.

