Baby Joey to undergo third open-heart surgery

A Beaufort family is preparing for a big trip to Charleston Tuesday for their five-month-old son's third open-heart surgery.

Baby Joey was born with a rare heart condition causing him to only have one-half of his heart.

He spent the first three months of his life inside the hospital, but for the past month and a half, he's been home with mom and dad recovering from his first two surgeries.

Mom says Joey has come a long way from his days in the hospital. He is now being transitioned to bottle-feeding and is able to be fed through a tube.

Several organizations and local businesses have held fundraisers to help with the Williams family cover some of that medical cost.

The Williams say they have some bills in the tens of thousands.

“United Way stepped in and just to have people step in and say, ‘we know you have the baby who is sick, but what's really going on with you.’ It's school time, time for the kids, and school uniforms, we got other bills, energy bills, car notes, and all these other things need to be taken care of and it's hard when you have one income, low income,” said Lakesha Williams.

After this week, Baby Joey isn't expected to undergo another surgery until he is 2 years old.

