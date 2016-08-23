New high school in Bluffton holds grand opening, ribbon cutting

A new high school in the Lowcountry opened to the public for the first time Tuesday.

May River High School held a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. in Bluffton.

At the event, folks had the opportunity to see what the new school has to offer students and the community.

The morning included a message from Principal Todd Bornscheuer and remarks from special guests and students, along with the ribbon cutting and tour of the building.

"But I especially want to thank the parents that expect a good education. They come here. They raise their children here. They've lived here all their life. It doesn't matter if you've been here a day or 100 days. We expect a good education. And I will tell you, the bar is high in Bluffton, South Carolina,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The tour included a stop in the school's cutting-edge Advanced Technology Center.

The school is located at 601 New Riverside Rd.

