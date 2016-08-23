BP reopens after fatal crash, gas station fire - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BP reopens after fatal crash, gas station fire

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The BP gas station at Bull Street and Derenne Avenue has reopened Tuesday after last week's fatal car fire and explosion in Savannah.

According to investigators, 87-year-old James Lester was attempting to cross Bull Street in a Chevrolet Blazer when his SUV and another car collided. This caused his SUV to crash into a gas pump, flip, and catch fire. Lester died at the scene.

To read the entire story of the incident, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly