BP reopens after fatal crash, gas station fire

The BP gas station at Bull Street and Derenne Avenue has reopened Tuesday after last week's fatal car fire and explosion in Savannah.

According to investigators, 87-year-old James Lester was attempting to cross Bull Street in a Chevrolet Blazer when his SUV and another car collided. This caused his SUV to crash into a gas pump, flip, and catch fire. Lester died at the scene.

