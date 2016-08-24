New clinic opens in Ridgeland thanks to volunteers

A group of volunteer medical professions in the Lowcountry are looking to make a change one patient at a time.

The Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine started five years ago as a way to offer low-cost medical care. Since then, the organization has helped more than 1000 patients, causing them to open doors at a new location.

The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic in Ridgeland opened at the beginning of the summer. After helping more than 600 patients from Jasper County at the Bluffton office, the organization felt the need to expand.

Located on North Jacob Smart Boulevard, the clinic is currently open for new patient registration, and starting next week, the clinic will also offer a special free service.

"Vast majority of our patients suffer from diabetes and losing eyesight. Diabetes is a major cause of that so we knew that was very important so I asked Dr. Condor, we needed some help thinking we could refer our patients but he very kindly said let me see if we can’t get an exam room in your Jasper County clinic,” said BJVIM Executive Director Pam Toney.

In 2015 alone, Volunteers in Medicine provided more than 3,000 patient visits, valued at $400,000.

