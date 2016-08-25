Hilton Head Island beach renourishment plan reaching final stages

Hilton Head Island’s beach renourishment is now on its last leg. The beach renourishment was started in the beginning of the summer.

The project was broken into six phases

The beach area between 11 South Forest Beach Drive and 8 North Forest Beach Drive is currently restricted as crews continue to replenish the sand.

The project is expected to advance to the north adjacent to and then beyond Coligny, North Forest Beach and Shipyard.

The southern part of the beach between South Forest Beach and southern Palmetto Dunes is expected to take approximately 30 days to complete.

