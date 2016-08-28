Ga couple's 'Just Married' car catches fire on honeymoon trip

A couple that was married Friday in their hometown of Twin City, Georgia, experienced a setback while driving through the Coastal Empire Sunday.

Officials say the honeymooners were traveling north on I-95 near Exit 78 when they noticed smoke starting to enter the cab of their 2010 Chevy Traverse. The words 'Just Married' were written on the car's back window.

The couple pulled over and noticed flames coming from the engine compartment, which began to spread to the grass.

Deputies from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The Midway Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the incident and helped to keep the fire from spreading further into the wood line.

