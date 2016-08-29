195 motor vehicle accidents reported in Burton for 2016, 30 on Trask Pkwy

Crews from the Burton Fire District responded to several motor vehicle accidents over the weekend in Burton.

Of the four total crashes that occurred, six people were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two of those victims had potentially serious injuries.

The first and most serious accident of the weekend happened on Trask Parkway by Busby Lane in the Gray’s Hill area, just after 5 p.m. Saturday night. Officials say both drivers in this two-vehicle accident were taken to the hospital for treatment, with an elderly female driver suffering serious injuries.

The second crash on Trask Parkway happened early Sunday at 4:30 a.m., just before the Laurel Bay Intersection. This two-vehicle, head-on collision resulted in both drivers being transported to the hospital for treatment, with a male driver suffering potentially serious injuries.

Another crash happened early Sunday around 4 a.m. when a female driver struck a tree on on Castle Rock Road. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., Burton firefighters responded to a crash on Savannah Highway where a male driver was transported to Beaufort Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 195 motor vehicle accidents in 2016 thus far.

Over 30 of those accidents happened on Trask Parkway.

