Hometown Hero: Local volunteers helping in Louisiana

There has been compassion coming and going in Savannah this week, a revolving door of care by way of the Red Cross.

"Our volunteers give us a call and they want to go out,’’ said Victoria Ten Broeck, development director for the Red Cross of the Coastal Empire. “So, they're very active.’’

Local Red Cross volunteers have been actively supporting the relief efforts in Louisiana, deploying to help flood victims there.

Seth Sawyer and Mike Foley left Tuesday for Baton Rouge, two days after David Hendrix returned from two weeks in the devastated region.

"You go through the neighborhoods and there are homes where they have got all their stuff out of the home,’’ said Hendrix. “You see drywall, furniture, carpet, insulation, everything is out in front. And they're not there because they can't come back into the house until they get it cleaned up. And that's a long process.’’

Hendrix drove an emergency response vehicle to Louisiana and spent much of his time there providing meals to victims and recovery workers.

It was his third deployment with the Red Cross this year, all for the same reason.

"To help out,’’ he said. “I've been fortunate, I've got a lot of stuff and I feel like when people are in need, that's what we're called to do is go help them in need.’’

The latest two to leave Savannah bring the number of local volunteers deployed to Louisiana to 20, all WTOC Hometown Heroes among the 3,000 Red Cross volunteers responding to this disaster.

"We've been boots on the ground since the flooding started,’’ said Ten Broeck. “We have had volunteers help with mass feeding, sheltering, distributing bulk items for our neighbors in Louisiana. We'll be there until the end.’’