City urges caution, preparation as Tropical Storm Hermine approaches

The City of Savannah is urging residents to make the necessary preparations for Tropical Storm Hermine, which is expected to impact Savannah as soon as Friday morning.

Due to the potential threats of high winds and heavy rain in our area, officials are advising residents to build an emergency kit – including food, water, and supplies – and make a family communications plan. They provided the public with following tips:

Secure outside items that could be vulnerable to the strong winds we’re expecting. This includes securing your trash and recycling carts.

Residents should be aware that yard waste will not be collected on Friday, but postponed until Saturday. The River Street parking lots will be closed Friday due to the threat of storm surge.

Don’t drive through standing water. In addition to the risk to your safety, wake from your car will push water from the streets into surrounding property, increasing the chance of structural flooding.

Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to produce high winds and 4 to 8 inches of rainfall in southeast Georgia, with a total of 10 inches expected through Saturday.

