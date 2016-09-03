9th annual Savannah Craft Brew Festival kicks off Saturday

The 9th annual Savannah Craft Brew Festival, presented by Southbound Brewing Company and Habersham Beverage, will be held at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center over Labor Day weekend.

The popular event will take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be education sessions, beer samplings and cocktails created by Savannah bartenders, food, dancing, and more!

Tickets include a commemorative sampling glass and unlimited, two-ounce samples of over 150 world-class craft beers in various beer gardens.

For more information, visit SavannahCraftBrewFest.com.

