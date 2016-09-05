SCMPD investigates residential burglary, shooting on Waters Ave

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a residential burglary and shooting that happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on the 6800 block of Waters Avenue Sunday night.

Police responded to the home after being alerted that a man entered the dark home without the homeowner’s knowledge or consent.

Investigators say the unknown male suspect was reportedly shot during an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner before he fled the scene. The uninjured homeowner also fled to safety, then notified police.

Circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

