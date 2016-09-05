Officials respond to crash on I-16 EB at I-95 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Officials respond to crash on I-16 EB at I-95

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Crews have responded to a crash on eastbound I-16 near I-95 NB.

The highway is down to one lane at this time.

Several vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Injuries were reported.

