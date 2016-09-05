Officials respond to crash on I-16 EB at I-95

Crews have responded to a crash on eastbound I-16 near I-95 NB.

The highway is down to one lane at this time.

Several vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Injuries were reported.

Eastbound I-16 east of I-95 down a lane for an accident w/ injuries. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) September 5, 2016

