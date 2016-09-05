Largest turnout for 3rd annual Gullah Geechee Bike Ride

Labor Day festivities kicking off in the Lowcountry with the annual bike ride around the Sea Islands.

Fifty riders came out to the Historic Penn Center on Saint Helena Island. Riders could choose between a 25 and 50-mile trip.

This is the third year for the Gullah Geechee Bike Ride, started by two brothers and island natives who love cycling. Monday, they showed off everything they love about the area's culture and rich history.

"We're trying to promote cycling. Trying to promote the healthy part of it. And then we're trying to show the Lowcountry. So you'll see a lot of the stuff that when you come to Beaufort, downtown, you won't know this stuff. You won't see it because it's not on a tour map,” said founder, Ray Pringle.

This year marks the biggest turnout yet.

All proceeds from the ride's registration went back to their starting point, the historic Penn Center.

