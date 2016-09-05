End of summer sales important for Hilton Head businesses

For our beaches here in the Lowcountry, Labor Day is the unofficial last day for a little summer fun.

We saw how these areas were preparing for Tropical Storm Hermine and the concerns businesses had about the bad weather affecting their sales, well WTOC spoke to some businesses Monday who are optimistic about their sales when they cash out at the end of the day.

Memorial Day marked the first day of tourism season on Hilton Head Island. The 4th of July signified the peak of the season with most of the visitors coming out during July.

But Labor Day is also important, it's a way for businesses to get ahead in their sales to help balance the fall and winter slump.

For example, the Tee Hut located in Coligny Plaza. The store sells a lot of knickknacks and t-shirts all branded with the Hilton Head logo.

The manager says leading into the weekend, despite Tropical Storm Hermine, the store actually saw a lot of business in the evening hours after the storm died down. But for the Tee Hut, Labor Day is their most important sales holiday.

"It's really important for us. you have to do the best because I mean Labor Day is kind of like the end all of the summer, school is back on, this is the first day off for a lot of people who are back in school so they want to come in for the three-day weekend that's the last time you get a lot of foot traffic coming in until spring break actually,” said The Tee Hut Manager Sofia Figueroa.

For the Tee Hut, Labor Day accounts for more than 50 percent of the store's total yearly sales. The manager says the money they make over the summer helps carry them into the winter when foot traffic is slow.

