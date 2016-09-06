Child life specialist inspires GSU student, cancer survivor during treatment

Maci Varnell has a dream of becoming a child life specialist when she graduates from Georgia Southern University.

When Maci was fighting cancer at the Willett Children's Hospital in Savannah, it was the child life specialist who helped pull her through the diagnosis and treatment.

Being diagnosed with a new illness and coming to the hospital can be stressful for a family; Child life specialist's help children cope with the challenges of health care and hospitalization.

"When you're going through this you don't have friends who can relate to what you're going through. I'm just more thankful for the things that I have now because they don't really know – life can change in like 2 seconds," shared Maci Varnell.

The iHeart Radiothon for the Willett Children's Hospital kicks off Thursday. WTOC will join in on the fun Friday with live coverage of 'A Day of Giving' to raise funds to fight the things that threaten children's health.

