Good News: Equinox in the streets

Downtown Savannah was pretty quiet Friday until Jeremy David and Clay Johnson showed up.

"We said, let's have a hurricane party,” said Johnson, “just like they do in Louisiana.”

Members of Davis and Johnson’s group, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, took their act to the streets in the middle of Tropical Storm Hermine, and into a variety of businesses, to the simultaneous surprise and delight of several audiences.

"We went into I think every major hotel downtown, restaurants, up and down River Street, then we went to City Market,” said Davis. “It was a little bit of a publicity stunt but just to kind of raise awareness that we exist, we have a blast and our job is to bring some joy to your life.”

The band was promoting a show they had coming up Saturday night, but also Excel Strategies, a local non-profit that pairs at-risk young men with mentors from the Savannah business community.

"They’re just raising these young men to see what it's like to be responsible and wear a tie and be dignified and make good choices,” said Johnson. “So it's impacting Savannah now and will continue to impact Savannah for years to come.”

Davis and Johnson also wanted to do something for Savannah after having just returned from bringing water and supplies to their home state Louisiana and experiencing the effects of flooding.

"We had seen some of the stuff on television,” said Davis. “We have some family down there, we knew. But until you lay eyes on it, it's just remarkable.”

The band is getting ready to head out of a tour soon.

But they say people in their new hometown might want to get used to the pop-up concerts like the ones they played Friday.

"Yes, definitely,” said Davis. “We had so much fun doing it, we're going to do it again.”

“We're not going to wait until the next hurricane to do it again,” added Johnson. “We'll do it before that.’’

