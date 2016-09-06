One dead after Monday shooting in Beaufort County

One person is dead after a shooting in Beaufort County on Monday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Hikeem Barnwell, 36, was shot on Monday evening in the Laurel Village neighborhood. He later died at the hospital.

Now investigators are looking for any information about what happened leading up to his death.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the front of the Laurel Village Mobile Home Park where they found Barnwell with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Beaufort Memorial,but he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing while the department tries to figure out the who and the why in this case.

"This is the fourth murder the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has investigated ," said Capt. Bob Bromage. "There was also an involuntary manslaughter [case]. The murder rate in Beaufort County is considerably down from this time last year. Currently investigators are still looking into the shooting incident to establish a motive."

That suspect is still at large, but the department urges anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Those murder numbers do not include the town of Bluffton or Beaufort city limits. So far this year in Bluffton there have been two murders. We are still waiting on official numbers from Beaufort Police.

