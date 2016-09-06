Georgia Power assessing outage response

As Hermine made her way through Savannah, we watched the power outage numbers grow from 5,000 to 100,000.

Some on social media questioned Georgia Power's game plan but the company is standing by what it calls a successful effort.

One hundred thousand customers restored to power after 48 hours. Georgia Power calling that a huge success. Some customers are wondering if it was a bigger storm would there be bigger issues?

"Safety is the number one priority for our company and we are not going to compromise it,” said Swann Seiler, with Georgia Power.

Seiler wanted to nip the naysayers off before the social media talk spiraled into its own hurricane. She says they received few complaints about power outage response during Hermine, which included 2,000 units from across Georgia, Florida and the southeast. As well as the choice to wait until the storm had passed was a simple one when dealing with winds whipping well above 50 miles per hour, some clocking in at 80 miles per hour. Safety was key, and they had a new battle during this storm.

"The trees that blew down during this storm was really unprecedented,” Seiler said.

Tree-related outages made up 70 percent of Georgia Power's response. Once winds died down Friday evening, their army of surveyors and linesman dispatched across the Coastal Empire.

"People need to know, if we have a bigger storm than that, they will be out a long time but chances are they won't be here to see it. This area was so lucky in what we endured. Forty-eight hours without power. It's hard but we were able to get it back on,” Seiler said.

Seiler says the lesson to be learned by customers: be prepared, have your phones charged, emergency kits ready and know, next time, the power could be out much longer.

