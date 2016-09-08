GSU student removed from game for throwing bottle at SSU cheerleader

A 22-year-old male from Florida was removed from the Georgia Southern University football game last weekend after throwing a bottle at a Savannah State cheerleader.

According to a police report, the male, who is a student at GSU, was removed from the stands by University Police before being advised to leave the stadium. He complied.

The SSU cheerleader was contacted by police and said she did not wish to pursue charges, according to the police report.

The male was judicially referred and will not have a hearing on campus.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.