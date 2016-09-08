Good News: River Cares for Kids radiothon

Litttle T.J. Chisholm didn't know what the fuss was about at Memorial Health on Thursday. There were cameras and microphones that couldn't get enough of him.

But few know better than his family the benefit of them being there.

One-year-old T.J. was born at 28 weeks and spent seven and a half months at the Children's Hospital at Memorial. He's healthy now and it is success stories like his that make the River Cares for Kids Radiothon on Thursday and Friday so important. As the event raises money for a bigger, free-standing children's hospital for Savannah.

"We spent a lot of time here from open heart surgery to pacemaker to tracheotomy to chronic lung disease,” said T.J.’s mother, Rajinda Chisholm. “He spent a lot of time on the ventilator. We got to know this hospital very well.”

The fourth annual radiothon is helping raise money for the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children's Hospital, planned to open in 2018, but still in need of funding.

"When you are around all the excitement and energy, that really shows the community is behind everything we do at the children's hospital,” said Bill Lee, senior vice president of the Children’s Hospital at Memorial. “And that makes you feel warm that the community appreciates and supports what we do at the hospital.”

Two radio stations, 98.7 The River and News Radio 97.7, will be broadcasting from Memorial the next two days.

And WTOC will join them Friday for “A Day of Giving”, to help get the new children's hospital built.

"Our audience is here. This is part of their community and it is part of my community,” said Mark Robertson, program director for 98.7 The River and the on-air host for much of the radiothon. “It's just important to make them aware how this hospital is important and this hospital has needs.”

"It's very important because we can't do this on our own,” said Rajinda Chisholm. “So the support of the community, the support of what we call our loyal fans, means so much to get the things we need to keep our kids alive.”

