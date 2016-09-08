Tunnel to Towers 5k to honor firefighters killed on 9/11

This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of September 11.

More than 2,000 runners are expected to race downtown at the 5th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Saturday to remember those killed and raise awareness for our first responders.

The race honors the legacy of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller and his brothers who died on September 11.

Money raised from the race goes to the foundation which builds homes for wounded veterans and the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

“It's something that whether you are from New York or San Francisco or Anchorage, Alaska, you cannot forget this. We can't let it happen again. We have to be alert and not let it happen,” said James Grismer, with Savannah Post 135.

The following roads will be affected by the race:

Louisville to Boundary

Boundary to Turner

Turner to Papy

Papy to Oglethorpe

Oglethorpe to Barnard

Barnard to Hull

Hull to Bull

Bull to Gaston

Gaston to Whitaker

Whitaker to Park

Park to Barnard

Barnard to Orleans Square (just north of Liberty) to finish

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Series was created to retrace the final steps of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers. The run and walk event pays homage to all first responders who made, and continue to make, extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty.

"We’re supporting the Siller family, the other 342 firefighters that died that day, the other first responders and military members that went forward after that in various campaigns,” said Kevin Zieran, who is running in the 5K.

"For me it's kind of a personal story. I'm from New York. Originally from Orange County, about an hour and a half north of the city. My friend's father passed away when the towers fell. I was going to do this run last year and wasn't able to and I saw it coming around again and felt it was very important to participate in that," said Zieran.

Many of the runners participating in the race Saturday will be local first responders and veterans.

Bluffton Fire Department has won the team competition every year since it started, but they say today means so much more than just a win.

"When you start looking at how it happened in New York City , but there's a lot of ties here. And really, it hits close to home. So we're so honored to be part of it," said Randy Hunger, Bluffton Fire Department.

Street parking may be limited along the race route. Alternative parking is available in City of Savannah parking garages located throughout the downtown area.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.