Bay Street parking restricted during 30-day pilot study

For the next month, the City of Savannah will be restricting parking along Bay Street in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow.

Starting on Sunday, September 11th, you will not be allowed to park your cars on either side of Bay Street from East Broad to MLK.

To offset this shift, city officials have set up additional free parking at a surface lot on Broughton Street, just east of East Broad.

The pilot program intends to evaluate whether this change will improve conditions after several incidents have occurred on the street.

Back in June, a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a truck on Bay St. Now, for the next 30 days of this trial, crews plan to implement changes to improve the safety of the roadway - widening lanes, installing a temporary median with traffic barrels, etc.

Crews have placed signs along the street to let drivers know you can't park there anymore.

The Liberty Street Parking Garage free shuttle will expand its service to include this lot, and the hours of the shuttle will be extended to run continuously between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Parking will also be free in all City garages after 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday during the month-long trial.

Additionally, truck traffic will be prohibited from traveling on Bay St. from September 25 to October 9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. during this study.

As you can imagine, some people aren't too happy about this change.

We talked to a bartender who works on Bay Street. While he understood the need for safety, he says there should also be a plan for people like him.

"Sounds like its going to be a bit of a mess I mean I can understand while they're getting rid of the parking but I haven't heard any solution for the people who already park here every day," said Daniel Spinelli, bartender at Moonriver.

He says he drives downtown to work five days a week, and this will only make it worse and negatively affect a lot of people.

"It's already a battle trying to find parking spots. I think it will definitely make it safer for pedestrians and make it a better street to drive on, I'm all for getting rid of parking on Bay Street, but I would want to see some sort of solution before that's implemented," said Spinelli.

The study is set to end on October 9th of this year, but the results could mean some permanent changes coming to Bay Street.

