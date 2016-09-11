20-year-old Waycross mother faces 5 charges after traffic stop

A mother from Waycross is facing five charges after she was pulled over for a traffic violation on N. Baker Street at E. 9th St. Thursday afternoon.

The Alma Police Department says 20-year-old Lindsay Parks, of Waycross, dropped several pills on the ground when she was asked to exit her vehicle during the traffic stop. Officers recovered a total of 13 Tramadol pills from the ground, and inside of the car.

The driver also had a 16-year-old juvenile and her 2-year-old daughter with her during the incident.

The Alma Police Department has arrested and charged Parks with a seatbelt violation, a child restraint violation, suspended registration, reckless conduct, and possession of a controlled substance.

Following her arrest, Parks admitted she illegally purchased the pills while her daughter was with her.

DFCS responded to the scene, and later placed the child with family members; Parks currently remains in the Bacon County Jail.

