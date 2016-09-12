Friends of Statts to hold annual fundraiser for a Savannah violent crime victim

It has been eight years since Jason Statts, a professional graphic designer, local musician and 1996 SCAD graduate, was a victim of violent crime in Savannah.

On June 28, 2008 Jason was shot point blank in the neck and suffered irreparable damage to his spinal column. Due to his injuries, Jason is a quadriplegic with partial use of his arms and is no longer able to work.

The Friends of Statts will host its 7th annual STATTS FEST fundraiser to help provide healthcare assistance – and better quality of life – for Jason.

This Saturday, September 17, from 3-8 p.m. at Savannah's Grayson Stadium, the 7th Annual STATTS FEST promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring live music, food trucks from Savannah Food Truck Festival, silent auction, and kids activities.

The Savannah Bicycle Campaign will provide a bike valet.

Advance tickets can be purchased online for $15 per person until Sept. 15, or the day of the event for $20. Children 12 and under are admitted free and must be accompanied by an adult.

Bands that will be performing include: Joe Nelson and James Pittman, Damon and the Sh*tkickers, Bottles & Cans, Waits & Co., The Train Wrecks, and City Hotel.

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy live music on the infield. No coolers or dogs are allowed inside the ballpark.

For more information, contact www.friendsofstatts@gmail.com.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.