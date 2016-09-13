Lawsuit closed in February 2014 kidnapping case at Candler Hospital

Torrey Scott was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in February 2016 for murder and the rape of four women. One woman was the nurse kidnapped at a Candler Hospital parking lot. (Source: WTOC)

The lawsuit filed by a then-pregnant nurse that was kidnapped from a Candler Hospital parking lot in Savannah and raped by a now convicted serial rapist and murderer has been closed.

WTOC has learned the lawsuit, filed in February of 2014, has been dismissed with prejudice by a judge, which means the case is closed. This was at the end of July.

Neither the victim's attorney nor St. Joseph's/Candler is commenting.

