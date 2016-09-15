Two poll managers dismissed from Jasper County Election Board

The Jasper County Election Board is holding its monthly meeting, but two new issues have been added to the agenda regarding poll managers in the county.

We are about two months away from the November Election and the Jasper County Election Board is now down two poll managers after dismissing the women from their positions earlier this week.

According to the poll workers application on the Election Board website, an applicant must be a registered voter in Jasper or one of the adjoining counties in order to work the polls. State statute says there has to be at least three pole managers for every 500 registered voters at a specific polling location. And they're paid $60 a day for Election Day.

I sat down with one of the pole managers let go this week, who meets the criteria set by the state. But she says her dismissal is because of her last name.

"My last name is Malphrus. I share the same last name as one of the candidates on the ballot. He was also on the ballot in June for the primary and runoff elections, it wasn't an issue then but apparently it is now because we share the same last name. I was asked if I was kin to him. We do share the same last name but I don't know him,” said Carmen Malphrus, former Jasper County poll manager.

According to the states handbook, a poll manager cannot be the spouse, parent, child or sibling of a candidate. I have reached out to the election board director who was unable to comment on the matter.

But in Thursday's meeting those issues are expected to be brought up.

